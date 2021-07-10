Wisconsin’s famous Spooner Rodeo is back with sell-out crowds

SPOONER, WI (KBJR) -- The Spooner Rodeo celebrates its 67th annual show this weekend after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The rodeo will feature 393 contestants all competing for a $62,000 grand prize.

Thurday night's show sold out all 5,600 seats. Rodeo Chairman Richard Fankhauser expects weekend crowds to do the same.

"We've got more people coming now than we've ever had before. We've always had good crowds but we're gonna have an outstanding one this year," said Fankhauser.

Spooner is only home to around 2,500 residents. The rodeo draws crowds from all over on a yearly basis.

Fankhauser estimates the economic impact on Washburn County is approximately $2 million.