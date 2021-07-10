“Wisconsin’s biggest little fair” celebrates 75 years

GILMANTON (WQOW) - "Wisconsin's Biggest Little Fair" is celebrating 75 years this weekend.

"We are Wisconsin's Biggest Little Fair and we take pride in that," said Ashley Henthorn, secretary of the Gilmanton Community Club.

The Town of Gilmanton has a population of fewer than 500 people, but far more than that make their way to the town's free fair each year.

"We attract a lot of people, not only from the community but also from the whole area," said community club member Jack Dieckman. "We have people that plan their vacation or plan their time homecoming back to Gilmanton, they plan it around when is the fair gonna be."

Celebrating its 75th year, the Gilmanton Free Fair is something people have attended for generations.

"I remember my dad selling raffle tickets outside the fence and being able to go on the Ferris wheel, and watch the tractor pull," Henthorn said.

Henthorn grew up going to the fair and now helps organize it with the community club, along with Dieckman, who said his father helped jumpstart the fair more than seven decades ago.

"I'm sure if they were here today they'd be very proud of what it's transformed into," Dieckman said.



"The fair itself is such a huge thing for this community and it's just really fulfilling to be a part of that," Henthorn said.

As for the slogan, "Wisconsin's Biggest Little Fair," Dieckman isn't sure who came up with it or when, but said it's got a ring to it.

"Somebody just came up with it one time and they put it on a poster and it kind of just stuck," he said.

The fair weekend is full of music, rides, games, food, and community.

"It's just fun, it's just a great atmosphere," Henthorn said.

If this is your first time hearing of the biggest little fair, Dieckman said now is the time to go.

"The history speaks for itself," Dieckman said. "We've been doing this for 75 years and so if you haven't been here in the first 75 make it in the next 75."