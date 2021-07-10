U.S. Kubb National Championship returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An annual tournament is back in what the community calls "the Kubb Capital of North America."

The U.S. National Kubb Championships are underway this weekend at the Eau Claire Soccer Park, where hundreds of players from 20 different states are competing. 122 teams of all ages are battling through a championship bracket over three days to be crowned the top team in the country.

Last year's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, but players and organizers are thrilled to have the Kubb community back in town.

"The players could go anywhere, they don't have to come to Eau Claire, Wisconsin," said Eric Anderson, director of the U.S. Kubb National Championship. "They come here and every one of them says they wouldn't miss this, like this is it. This is the best weekend of the year, and it's just a great atmosphere. Our organization, we're just so honored that so many people come here and play every year."

The top 16 teams will compete for the title starting Sunday morning at 8:00am. The event is free for spectators to attend, and plenty of vendors have merchandise available for purchase on-site.