Twins rally for third straight win over Tigers, 9-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4. Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single. The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break. After Andrelton Simmons snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a base hit and Arraez followed with a single, Polanco took reliever Joe Jimenez deep to right to give Minnesota a 5-4 lead.