Irvine Park wildflower sanctuary growing for 10 years

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Lake Wissota Garden Club is celebrating 45 years since its establishment. One of the club's proudest accomplishments is its Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary.



In just the past 10 years, the sanctuary, which is made possible through dues and grants, has been developed by garden club members. Each year, they use this money to improve the sanctuary, beautify the park, and educate those who walk through it.



Every second Saturday of the month from May to September, members give a free public tour of the garden, teaching about the wildflowers in bloom.

"When we started this project 10 years ago, we thought we knew about wildflowers. After all, we're a garden club," said LWGC chairperson, Ginger Wierman. "It turned out, we knew very little about wildflowers. There were 10 wildflower varieties here that we identified; that was all. Now we're at 200."

There are also signs all around the sanctuary, making it easy to go along a self-guided tour and learn more about Wisconsin's many native wildflower varieties.