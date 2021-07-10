Chicago police identify man fatally shot by officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in Chicago have identified a 34-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers after he reportedly pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him. The Chicago Police Department released Klevontaye White’s name late Friday. Officials initially said the man slain was 33. White hours after the shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. The shooting happened as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm. Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. Authorities haven’t said whether White fired any shots.