Booker and the Suns visit Milwaukee with 2-0 series lead

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4; over/under is 222

NBA FINALS: Suns lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the last meeting 118-108. Devin Booker scored 31 points to help lead Phoenix to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 26-10 on their home court. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.1 boards. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.0 rebounds.

The Suns are 24-12 on the road. Phoenix is 27-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.1 points per game, and is averaging 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Khris Middleton is averaging 24.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 8.9 assists while scoring 16.4 points per game. Booker is averaging 27.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 109.5 points, 49.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 44.6% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 109.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Suns: Torrey Craig: day to day (knee), Dario Saric: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.