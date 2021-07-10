Been there before: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the second time this postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have staggered home with a 2-0 deficit and a couple key players who can’t shoot straight. Milwaukee fans waited 47 years to see the NBA Finals return to their city. They will end up watching Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns celebrate a championship at Fiserv Forum if the home team can’t turn things around quickly. Game 3 is Sunday night. The Bucks came back from 2-0 down to Brooklyn in the second round. Now they have to rally against the NBA’s best road team.