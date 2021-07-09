UW Regents authorize UWEC to lease space at Sonnentag Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is one step closer to having a new home for two sports teams and the athletic department after a vote by the UW Regents.

Ground is expected to break on the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House next spring, with completion projected for 2024.

According to UW-Eau Claire, the 170,500 square foot facility would be home to Blugolds men's and women's basketball and athletic department offices.

“We are thrilled that the regents recognize the incredible opportunities the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House creates for our students as well as for our community,” says Chancellor James Schmidt. “This state-of-the-art multipurpose facility will be a place where students and others will gather for everything from concerts and sporting events to commencement and other celebrations. Given its location near Hobbs Municipal Ice Center, Carson Park and the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center, it will be a premier recreation and sports district that sits in the heart of off-campus student housing.”

Once the building is finished and occupied, UWEC students will pay an extra $90 per semester to pay for the lease. Sixty-one percent of current students supported that measure in a vote back in April.

UWEC's lease would be for 20 years with a 10-year renewal option.

The total cost of the facility, including Mayo Clinic Health System's imaging services and sports medicine program, is estimated at $100.6 million.