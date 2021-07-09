USC professor admits to tax charge in admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — An associate professor of dentistry at the University of Southern California pleaded guilty on Friday to a tax charge in connection with the sweeping college admissions scandal. Homayoun Zadeh pleaded guilty via videoconference before a Boston federal court judge to one count of filing a false tax return. Under his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss more serious charges, including conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and money laundering conspiracy. Zadeh was among 50 wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others arrested in March 2019 in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” More than 30 parents have pleaded guilty in the case.