US adds to blacklist in China’s abuses of Muslim minorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has added more Chinese companies to a trade blacklist over their alleged role in China’s abuses of its Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities. The Commerce Department announced the measures Friday. It said electronics and technology firms and other businesses had enabled “repression, mass detention and high-technology surveillance” against Muslim minority groups. The penalties prohibit Americans from selling equipment or other goods to the firms. The moves are the latest by the United States stepping up financial and trade penalties over China’s treatment of its Uyghur people. The Chinese government since 2017 has detained a million or more people in northwest Xinjiang province.