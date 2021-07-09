Pig, duck, and goat races at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You've probably heard of the phrase "when pigs fly." Well at the Northern State Wisconsin Fairgrounds, these competitive pigs are practically flying.

Pigs, ducks and goats are tearing up at the track at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

The animals are raised at Pleasant Valley Pumpkins Farm in Sheboygan County, and owner Larry Laux said they started doing these races seven years ago.

"That's what makes this so enjoyable, just to see people out there having fun," Laux said.

Laux and his family host races at 13 county fairs every summer.

"How do you train them to race?" Katrina Lim asked.

"It really takes time," Laux said. "We actually set a track up in early June on the farm. We just practice with them. As you race them around the track, every time they go back in the trailer, we give them another treat. After a while, they pick up that if we go around this really fast, we get a treat quicker."

But even with training, these cuties can still get into a little traffic jam.

"The pigs can act like little kids and they're just about all the way around the track, and then they decide to do a couple of spins and turns. And then you don't know who's going to win so it's a lot of fun," Laux said.

Laux picks four cheerleaders from the audience for each race and has them stand by a different colored pom pom that matches an animal.

If your animal wins, you can either win a fake pig nose or a duck call whistle. The prize also come with a free admission ticket to their pumpkin farm.

At the fair this year, the family has three pig races, two duck races, and one goat race multiple times each day of the fair.

Schedule:

Wednesday to Saturday (July 7-10)

12:00

1:15

2:30

3:45

7:00

Sunday (July 11)

12:00

1:15

2:30

3:45

Click/tap here for a link to the fair's website.