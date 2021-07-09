Pets of the Day: Grace and Frankie

Meet Grace and her lady friend Franky! Both these girls are eight years old, and can be found at the Dunn County Humane Society.

They were both surrendered due to no fault of their own and will nave had dental exams before going home. Even though they're considered seniors they still have pep in their step. They both love to play and cuddle, especially with each other, so it's important they're adopted together.

If you think Grace and Frankie would fit perfectly with you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.