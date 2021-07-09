Nigerians call for international help on student abductions

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Parents of the most recent group of students abducted in northern Nigeria are calling for international pressure on the government to help stop a series of kidnappings since December that have seized nearly 1,000 students. Angry residents marched in the streets this week, demanding peace. The protesters said at least 16 people were kidnapped on Wednesday, just two days after gunmen stormed the Bethel Baptist High School early Monday and abducted at least 121 students.