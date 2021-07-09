New Zealand hot air balloon crashes, injuring all 11 aboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed as it was about to land in New Zealand, injuring all 11 people on board. Two suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital, according to authorities and the ballooning company. Sunrise Balloons said the hourlong trip near Queenstown was normal until the pilot attempted to land. The company said the balloon was caught by a sudden wind gust and the basket hit a low bank. Medics said the injured people were scattered over an area the length of a football field.