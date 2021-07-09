Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they’ve shot and killed a grizzly bear in Montana that had pulled a woman from her tent, killing her. The bear was shot by federal wildlife workers wearing night vision goggles shortly after midnight, when it approached a trap set near a chicken coop about 2 miles from the small town of Ovando, where Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was killed Tuesday. Lokan was an experienced outdoors woman and cyclist who was on a long-distance cycling trip. She and her party were camped by the town’s post office when she was killed. Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, competitive and adventuresome and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.