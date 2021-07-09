Mild temps and very isolated showers for NWSF weekend

The Fair weekend is remaining, well, fair so far. Clouds have been flowing over the region a lot over the past few days, and have been restricting us from hitting our higher summer like temperatures. This won't change much as we close out the week as mostly cloudy conditions will stick around this weekend with just slight chances of sprinkles or showers.

Temperatures this weekend will continue to rise and even hit 80 by Sunday, which would still be below the average high of 83. Most of the storm activity will be moving by to our southwest and not impacting our area too much other than a stray shower on Saturday and Sunday.

We have received a good amount of beneficial rain this month and even since the start of June. However, we are still over two inches behind on total rainfall for the year. Despite the good rain numbers recently, it hasn't been enough to remove drought conditions for most.

While there are better rain chances on the way next week, don't expect widespread beneficial totals until at least the middle of next week. Even then, we're keeping all chances in the slight category. Temps rise a bit for the rest of next week with the biggest chance of rainfall possible on Wednesday into Wednesday night.