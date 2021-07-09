Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau has determined that a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures. A report says that Fair and Equal Michigan gathered nearly 299,000 signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed. Election staffers ruled signatures ineligible because the signers weren’t registered voters or there were address or other errors. The Board of State Canvassers meets Tuesday to consider a recommendation to not certify the initiative. Fair and Equal Michigan says the Bureau of Elections improperly tossed thousands of valid signatures. The proposal would revise Michigan’s civil rights law to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.