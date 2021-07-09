Skip to Content

Maui seeks to quickly implement new tax on tourists

1:31 pm National news from the Associated Press

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Officials on Maui are moving quickly to implement a new tax on tourists. The move comes after state lawmakers overrode a veto by Hawaii Gov. David Ige this week. Hawaii lawmakers overrode Ige’s veto of a bill that overhauls how the state funds the Hawaii Tourism Authority and allocates tourism tax revenue to the counties. The new law allows Hawaii’s counties to collect a 3% tax from visitors staying at hotels and other short-term rentals. Hawaii News Now reports Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee says that will bring Maui nearly triple the revenue. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content