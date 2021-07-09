Mason Companies planning massive facility in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - A company with more than a century of history in Chippewa Falls is about to expand in a big way.

On Friday, Mason Companies announced construction would begin on a 425,000 square foot fulfillment center in the Lake Wissota Business Park later in the summer. That park is located off of Hwy. 178 near HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

This portion of the facility is just part of much larger plans for the company.

Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Charlie Walker said Mason Companies is ultimately planning on a 975,000 square foot facility that includes a new corporate office building.

The building will be located on the west side of the business park, just to the north of General Beer Northwest.

Mason Companies President and CEO Jay Berlin said this expansion is about planning for the future.

“We are proud of our 118-year commitment to the Chippewa Valley and this new facility will allow us to continue this commitment for years to come,” Berlin said. “In keeping with our mission, Mason Companies is committed to cultivating thriving relationships with our customers, team members, shareholders and community. This phased project strengthens our position to support future growth, to better serve our customers and to create new jobs within the community.”

Mason Companies tells News 18 the new facility will come with at least 171 jobs, a number that is only expected to rise as the project develops. It is another business victory for the city of Chippewa Falls.

“We’re excited to have Mason Companies continue to reside and grow in the city of Chippewa Falls, and we’re glad to have them here and be a part of the community," said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman. "Mason Companies has been around for more than 100 years and their leadership and commitment to the community has helped position Chippewa Falls as a great place for family and business growth. This has been a good process, and everyone worked well to make this project happen within the necessary timelines needed.”

Mason Companies, known best for Mason Shoes, owns and operates 10 businesses that sell shoes, apparel, home goods and electronics.