Man killed in highway shooting was youth baseball coach

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man who was killed in a suspected road rage shooting while driving his teenage son home from a baseball game in Plymouth is being remembered as a great father who was well liked by everyone. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 56-year-old Jay Boughton died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police say a gunman in an SUV shot Boughton Tuesday night after an apparent traffic altercation on Highway 169. The shooter remains at large. The victim’s friend, Tim Browne, says Boughton was a coach in the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association and was a great dad who would do anything for the youth in the community.