Man charged in Mankato apartment invasion

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a man of bursting into a Mankato apartment and threatening to kill the occupant. The Mankato Free Press reports 22-year-old Refugio Sanchez Jr. of North Mankato was charged Wednesday with felony burglary and making threats of violence in Blue Earth County District Court. According to the charges, a resident at The Quarters apartment complex said he left his door unlocked on June 8 and a man he didn’t know burst into his bedroom. When he asked the man to leave the man threatened to kill him. Another man entered and led the first intruder out. The men were stopped in the area and Sanchez was identified as the intruder.