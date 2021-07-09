La Crosse bishop removes controversial priest from pastoral role

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WQOW) - The controversial priest from La Crosse who used his sermons to speak out against masks and vaccines while criticizing Democrats has been removed by Bishop William Callahan.

Father James Altman first made headlines last fall before the election when he said Catholic Democrats would "face the fires of hell" if they didn't repent.

Since then, Altman has used the pulpit to call the pandemic a "hoax" and told parishioners not to be a "guinea pig" by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In May, Callahan asked for Altman to step down as pastor at St. James The Less Parish in La Crosse. Altman said he wouldn't.

In a statement released Friday, Callahan says his job as bishop is not build up the Body of Christ.