Health director says focus should be on 1st and 2nd shots and not 3rd dose

(WQOW) - If you received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a third could be in your future. Pfizer says it will seek FDA authorization for a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Pfizer released initial results of a study on coronavirus booster shots and the findings showed that a third dose was five to 10 times more effective at neutralizing the virus compared to two doses.

According to Pfizer, the third shot will "dramatically boost immunity" and help against the delta variant.

A local health official said despite that, it is not yet necessary to receive a third dose.

"The CDC's guiding group around vaccine policy and procedure is not currently encouraging booster shots for those outside of the most vulnerable populations with underlying health issues. I think we need to get people vaccinated with their first and second shots before we start thinking about a third or booster shot for folks," said Dunn County Health Director KT Gallagher.

Gallagher suggests people who have not received a COVID vaccine have a conversation with your doctor on getting vaccinated. and not wait until a family member gets sick.

