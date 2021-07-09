Governor visits town isolated by US-Canada border closure

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s governor traveled to the exclave of Point Roberts on Friday to visit residents who have been voicing concern for months about the border closure between the U.S. and Canada that has essentially cut them off from both countries. KING-TV reports Inslee was greeted at the town’s library by a few dozen residents. Inslee said Friday “there is no reason not to allow vaccinated Canadians to come here from the north.” The only overland connection from Point Roberts to the rest of the U.S. goes through the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. Community leaders say there’s no reason to restrict their border crossing anymore because nearly everyone living on the peninsula is fully vaccinated.