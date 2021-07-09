FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer’s drug review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration is calling for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. The announcement Friday is the latest fallout over last month’s approval of the drug Aduhelm. The drug is an expensive and unproven therapy that the agency OK’d against the advice of its own outside experts. Dr. Janet Woodcock made the request to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, the watchdog agency that oversees the FDA and other federal health agencies.