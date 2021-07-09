Eyeing another run, Grassley shows Iowans he’s keeping up

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Chuck Grassley is trying to show Iowans he’s not just physically ready for an eighth term. Once proudly bipartisan, Grassley has adapted deftly to the new hyperpartisanship of the Trump era. While some of his fellow long-timers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress, the 87-year-old Grassley has set out to show he’s thriving. After 40 years in Washington, now serving under his seventh president, Grassley is taking steps toward seeking an eighth term and hoping to show he’s hardly a political dinosaur in the modern world of Washington.