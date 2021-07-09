Dutch reinforce COVID-19 measures after spike in cases

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain COVID-19 after a spike in new cases driven by the new delta variant. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that bars will have to close at midnight again as of this weekend and for much of the summer, while discotheques and clubs will have to fully close. The decisions came following an huge increase in new infections, which rose to a level not seen since early May. “No fun, but necessary,” said caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.