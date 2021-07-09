Durand teen charged with sexually assaulting child

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Durand teen is facing 150 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under 12 more than once.

Michael R. Wulff, 17, is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child.

The 10-year-old girl said the assaults started back in May and said Wulff hurt her.

Her teacher said she could see behavior changes in the girl, saying she had been distant and no longer wanted to play with kids during recess.

The girl described feeling "gross, weird and uncomfortable." She said she even stopped wearing dresses to protect herself because both assaults happened when she was wearing a dress.

She said she was afraid to come forward because she didn't want to get in trouble and was scared people would be mad at her.

Wulff didn't show up for a meeting with authorities, saying he wanted to hire an attorney first.

If convicted, Wulff could spend 150 years in prison. On Friday, Judge Thomas Clark set a $5,000 signature bond for Wulff. He is due back in court on Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing.