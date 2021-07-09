City council to decide fate of High Bridge; price tag could reach $3M

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been weeks since Eau Claire's High Bridge had to close due to structural damage, and now the city council is preparing to decide whether or not to fix it.

There are three options as for what happens next with the historic high bridge. The first is to repair the damage. On Tuesday during the city council meeting, councilors will vote whether or not to grant Interim City Manager Dave Solberg authority to enter an emergency agreement to repair the bridge.



Two companies have made bids for the project, both estimating the cost for repairs as more than $2.5 million. Solberg said if the council approves the agreement, the city will begin working with the contractor the very next day to fix the bridge.

"If the proposal to fix or repair the bridge is not approved by the city council, then we will have to proceed down the path of removing the bridge," Solberg said. "Unfortunately removing the bridge also costs almost as much as it costs to fix it."

Solberg said that although the bridge has been stable since the crack in the limestone was first identified, if it's neither repaired or taken down, it's at risk of collapsing into the Chippewa River.

"The bridge does have a high probability that it will continue to collapse and degrade and the last thing we want is to have any part of the bridge in the river," Solberg said.

And even though this bridge is 140 years old, the pedestrian path on top is less than 10. It was a significant investment, and something Solberg said he doesn't want to see the city lose.

While the contractors' bids estimate the repairs at more than $2.5 million, the resolution before the city council states the project could cost an estimated $3 million.