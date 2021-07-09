China criticizes US moves to expand financial sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has criticized new U.S. moves to reduce access to American financial markets and said it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell removed more Chinese companies from indexes that are a basis for billions of dollars of stock and bond investment after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies that are off limits to American investors. A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington of “abusing national power” and national security concerns to hurt Chinese companies. The U.S. blacklist targets companies Washington says are involved in efforts to modernize China’s military.