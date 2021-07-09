BREAKING: Eau Claire DA Gary King to resign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Embattled Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King is going to resign his position.

News 18 has learned King will resign on Aug. 14, 2021.

In a letter to employees on Friday morning, King noted it was in the best interest of the office for him to resign. He also said it would allow work in the office to continue without distractions.

King did not give any indication in his letter why he picked the Aug. 14 date for the resignation to take effect.

As WQOW first reported, King is accused of sexual harassment and drinking on the job.

Public records show King was instructed not to work alone with some county employees following complaints of harassment. Also, during a hearing for a murder case in February, King reportedly declined a breathalyzer test after he appeared to be impaired while in court. And just last week, Judge Sarah Harless postponed a hearing after King allegedly blew a 0.047 into a breathalyzer.

Two former assistant DAs wrote letters to Gov. Evers, calling for King to be removed.

News 18 has reached out to both Gary King and his attorney for comment but have not heard back.

