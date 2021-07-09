Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order the White House bills as an effort to target anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy while boosting workers’ wages and consumer protections. The sweeping order being signed Friday includes 72 actions and recommendations the White House says “will lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.” The order includes calls for banning or limiting noncompete agreements to help boost wages and for allowing rule changes that would pave the way for hearing aids to be sold over the counter at drugstores, among other things.