At Cannes under COVID-19, glamour gets unmasked

CANNES, France (AP) — The pandemic is far from invisible at Cannes. A negative COVID-19 test is a required every 48 hours for most, even many who have been vaccinated. Moviegoers wear masks indoors. Everything is a little muted. But in places like the Cannes red carpet, life is almost normal — if “normal” can ever apply to a stretch of carpet where coteries of stars drift in every few hours like parade floats. Glamour has been unmasked, maybe more than any other time in the last year and a half of pandemic. Over the first few days of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet has looked much as it has always before.