A pleasant, mostly quiet weekend ahead

Clouds have been a bit of a bother over the last two days. They held us back from getting warm, summer like temperatures and sunshine.

We'll see that change a bit heading into the weekend! After a little foggy start Friday the sunshine will be back and temperatures will get back into the 70s.

There will be clouds at times through the afternoon, but the majority of the activity will remain in southern Minnesota and central Iowa Friday. The rest of the weekend we'll warm up into the low 80s.

Multiple surface waves will follow a line south of I-94 and eventually south of I-90 through the weekend. These waves may clip portions of western Wisconsin which leave us an isolated chance at storms Saturday and Sunday.

Each day next week has a slight chance for isolated storms too, with another active pattern setting up across the upper Midwest. Temperatures will stay near or above average with plenty of 80s across the 7-day.