WinCraft crafting memories, memorabilia during Bucks’ run

WINONA, Minn. (WQOW) - It's 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and the machines at WinCraft have already been buzzing for hours.

An energy fills the factory as employees create thousands of NBA Finals products in a matter of hours. Some of them are Milwaukee Bucks fans, but all are proud to see their products on shelves across the Midwest, and even on the court in Phoenix and Milwaukee.

"You get a sense of pride and it brings a sense of excitement," Project Manger Heidi Peterson said. "It is something you were a part of. You were there from the beginning, you saw the conception and you see it to the end."

WinCraft made the towels seen on the benches during Game 1 days before tipoff. On Tuesday morning, it produced products highlighting Milwaukee's Eastern Conference Finals championship.

When the Finals champion is crowned, the company will once again see a surge in demand for keepsake items - lanyards, pennants, flags and can coolers.

"This is an NBA Finals dream for us in a way," said Dave Schipper, Vice President of Planning. "It's planting the seeds for great future markets."

Milwaukee's last NBA Finals appearance was 1974. Phoenix last played for the title in 1993. Fans of both teams are seeking out WinCraft's products to commemorate historic postseason runs.