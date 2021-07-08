Warmth on the way after clouds kept us cool

After a hot and humid weekend followed by severe storms and rain, today was the second in a row where most spots didn't even hit 70. Cloud cover kept temps at bay, but there should be increasing sunshine for the rest of the week that will help us warm back closer to average.

Expect a partly cloudy sky turning mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

After today's highs struggled to rise into the 70s, high temperatures for tomorrow will be near 80 with slight chances of storms passing by. A majority of these storms will be to our southwest, but there are slight chances of isolated storms sneaking their way into the Chippewa Valley. Fingers crossed these storms will simply pass to the southwest so the Northern Wisconsin State Fair will stay dry.

That same trend continues Saturday with slight chances of showers and storms, most of the storms moving by our southwest, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible with high temperatures reaching the 80s.

Sunday is looking like a better day to attend the fair, being partly cloudy and temperatures in the low 80s.

Slight chances of rain and storms return early next week and could last on and off through next week, but again the chances look spotty and unsettled at worst, but a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out each day.