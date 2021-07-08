Video: Mississippi deputy retreated before shooting man

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Security camera video shows a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy running backward and tripping before he fatally shot a man authorities say charged him with a knife. The Sun Herald published video of the Jan. 15 shooting outside the Harrison County Courthouse on Thursday after obtaining the footage through a public records request. Witnesses said Reginald “RJ” Johnson harassed them and used a knife to shatter the window of a police patrol car outside the courthouse. Harrison County Deputy Bobby Jackson told investigators he approached Johnson with his gun drawn when Johnson charged him. The video shows the deputy retreating when he trips and falls backward. Johnson falls on top of him and the deputy fires several shots. A grand jury found the shooting was justified.