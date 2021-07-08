Township Fire Department looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to become a volunteer firefighter for the Township Fire Department. Due to retirements and people moving away from the area, the fire department is looking for more help.

About 70 percent of fire departments across the country are volunteer-based, according to the Township Fire Department.

The department responds to fire and emergency care calls, including auto accidents and situations involving breathing or heart problems.

Th department will provide the firefighter gear and pay for a new hires' state-certified training program.

"Since we are pure volunteer, the more people we have, the better chances we have people available when there is a call," said Jeffery Olson, public information officer for the Township Fire Department. "Especially with COVID, there are a lot of people who have wondered what they could do to help their friends, help their neighbors, and their community. This is just another way you can do that."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and available to do at least 60 hours of training.

There is no application deadline, but the department will start training classes in September. To learn how to apply, click here.