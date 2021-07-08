Safety tips for boating near dams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With summer back in full swing, those boating on the river might need a few reminders on what to do around a dam.

Xcel Energy advises when boating or fishing around dams to remember: to obey all warning signs, be it flashing lights or horns and sirens, always stay outside buoy lines and other restricted areas near dams, never boat or fish alone when near a dam, watch out for currents below dams as they can pull boats back towards the dam and always wear a life jacket.

"The number one thing that folks should remember when they are doing any type of recreation around our dams is, again, just be really cognizant of what is going on around you and be prepared to evacuate the area should you need to at a moment's notice," said Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette

Following such tips can not only save lives, but avoid boating fines.

Xcel Energy does 24/7 surveillance on its dams and waterways and will offer assistance when an emergency arises.