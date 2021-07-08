Russia to launch new International Space Station module

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space chief says that the long-delayed Russian module for the International Space Station is set to be finally launched this month, but the date has been pushed back several days. Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday on Twitter that the Nauka (Science) module is now scheduled to be launched on July 21. The following two days could serve as reserve dates for the launch. Russian space officials have earlier said that the launch that was previously set for July 15 was postponed because of the need to fix some unspecified flaws. The launch of Nauka, also called Multipurpose Laboratory Module, has been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems.