Rescue ship with 572 migrants pleads for Mediterranean port

ROME (AP) — A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard in the central Mediterranean is pleading for permission to dock at some European port, saying food is running short and tensions rising on the crowded vessel. Luisa Albera, an official of the humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee, launched an urgent appeal on Thursday for the passengers on the Ocean Viking. She says five requests to maritime authorities to assign a port of safety have gone unmet. Among the migrants are 369 people rescued on July 4 from a boat that the group said was in danger of capsizing.