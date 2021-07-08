Queen Elizabeth II visits set of TV soap ‘Coronation Street’

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has visited the set of “Coronation Street” to mark the long-running television soap’s 60th birthday. The monarch was all smiles as she met Thursday with veteran cast and crew of the show, walked along the storied cobbled street and visited the studio where the interior of the Rovers Return pub is filmed. It was the second time the queen, 95, has visited Coronation Street — the first time was in the 1980s, at the show’s original studios in Manchester. She told the cast it was “really marvelous you’ve been able to carry on” during the pandemic, and took time to chat to backstage staff including writers, camera operators, set designers and sound engineers.