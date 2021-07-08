Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenal Moïse. Francis condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts.” He made the comments in a telegram signed Thursday by the Vatican secretary of state. The message said Francis was praying for the Haitian people and for first lady Martine Moïse. She was critically injured in the Wednesday attack at their home. Francis has been recovering at a Rome hospital since undergoing intestinal surgery Sunday. The telegram was sent in his name and signed by his deputy,