Pet of the Day: Duke

Meet Duke, a one year old male at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Duke originally transferred from another shelter, was adopted then recently surrendered due to separation anxiety. He loves his humans so much he never wants them to leave. He loves adventures, having some fun, and loves to give cuddles and kisses.

Duke is great with other dogs, so a home with another dog would actually do him a lot of good!

If you think Duke would be the perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.