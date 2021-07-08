Palestinian man in Israel clings to life amid hunger strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Supporters of a Palestinian man held in Israel without charges say he has been on a hunger strike for more than two months and is clinging to life. A lawyer and prisoner advocates said on Thursday that 28-year-old Ghadanfar Abu Atwan has deteriorated in recent days and that he wants to be transferred from Kaplan Hospital to a Palestinian hospital. A medical report reviewed by The Associated Press showed Abu Atwan had at times refused water. His lawyer said he was arrested in October but never charged. The hospital refused to comment. Israel’s Supreme Court recently suspended Abu Atwan’s administrative detention due to to his health crisis.