Mexico announces steps to ensure free union vote at GM plant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced a plan to resolve a U.S. labor complaint over attempts to steal a factory union vote. The Mexican government promised Thursday to punish any voting abuses and provide inspectors at a new vote, set to be held before Aug. 20. The complaint was filed in May under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, after an old-guard union was caught allegedly destroying ballots at a General Motors plant in northern Mexico. A new union is trying to unseat the old labor group at the plant. For decades, corrupt Mexican unions signed low-wage “protection contracts” behind workers’ backs.