Malaysia in political limbo as key ally pulls support for PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has plunged into a new political crisis after the largest party in the ruling alliance announced it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and urged him to make way for a new leader. The announcement could potentially trigger the collapse of Muhyiddin’s unelected government, less than 17 months since it took power, and fresh elections. The polls however are unlikely during a raging coronavirus pandemic. There has been no reaction yet from Muhyiddin and his allies. The leader of the UMNO party, his coalition partner, accused the government of failing to curb the pandemic. He urged Muhyiddin to step aside for a temporary leader to take over until the pandemic eases and a general election can be held safely.