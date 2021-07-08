Luxembourg prime minister leaves hospital after COVID care

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg’s prime minister has left the hospital after four days of tests and treatment for a persistent case of COVID-19 that forced him to delegate some of his work. The Luxembourg government said that “because of the improvement of his health,” Prime Minister Xavier Bettel will reclaim his full functions as prime minister on Friday. Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna had taken over some of the 48-year-old prime minister’s duties earlier in the week. While hospitalized, Bettel was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation. He also suffered coughing, headaches and a fever. Bettel received his first coronavirus vaccine in May and had been scheduled to get his second AstraZeneca shot on July 1.