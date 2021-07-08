Lake Hallie lifts water ban, puts new irrigation guidelines in place

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Lake Hallie is lifting the water ban implemented in June, but residents still have to follow a few rules when watering their lawns and plants.



The village's outdoor irrigation season is from May 1 to September 30, between the hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Residents who live at an even numbered address can water lawns and plants on even numbered days, and odd addresses can do so on odd days.



Lake Hallie prohibits watering on July 31 and August 31.



There are some exceptions to these rules as well:

Washing vehicles

Irrigation at cemeteries

Watering gardens, trees and shrubs with a watering can or other hand-hold container or hose

Watering a new lawn for 20 days

Using a soaker hose on a tree or shrubs root area

The new rules took effect July 7 and only apply to those connected to the municipal water system.